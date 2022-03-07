Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
