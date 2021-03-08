 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

