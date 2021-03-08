Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.