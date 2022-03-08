Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.