Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
