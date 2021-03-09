Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
