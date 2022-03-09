It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
