Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

