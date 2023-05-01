Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
