Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
