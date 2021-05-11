 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

