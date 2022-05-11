Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

