Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
