Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the South.