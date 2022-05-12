Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. To…
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired and no additional severe storms are expected in Grand Island tonight. In addition to heavy rain, hail and strong winds were reported across the area.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.