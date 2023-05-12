Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Some showers and storms this morning, but the chance for hail, strong wind, flooding, and possibly tornadoes is during the late afternoon and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …