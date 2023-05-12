Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.