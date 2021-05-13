 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

