Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
