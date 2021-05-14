 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

