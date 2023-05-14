Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
