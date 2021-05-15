Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.