Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.