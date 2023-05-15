Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degree…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …