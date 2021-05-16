 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

