Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

