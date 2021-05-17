Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 1…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempera…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks …