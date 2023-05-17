The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degree…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The…
Showers and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow in Nebraska with severe weather expected in spots. Get the latest on timing, where the chanc…