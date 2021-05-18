 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts