Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degree…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
The wet pattern continues today and once again severe storms are expected in spots, particularly in central Nebraska. The greatest chance for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Th…