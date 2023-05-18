Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.