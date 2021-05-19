 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

