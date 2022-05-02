Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
