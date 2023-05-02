Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
