Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 1…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar …
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tod…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. M…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperat…