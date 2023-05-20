Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
Extreme drought completely disappeared from much of southwest and north-central Nebraska, which were areas that received several inches of rai…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Th…