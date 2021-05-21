 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

