Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.