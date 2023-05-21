The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
