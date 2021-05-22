Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
