 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts