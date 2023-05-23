The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
Extreme drought completely disappeared from much of southwest and north-central Nebraska, which were areas that received several inches of rai…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …