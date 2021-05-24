 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

