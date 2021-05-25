The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy and windy during the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tod…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Gra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect per…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. T…