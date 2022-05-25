Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.