Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
