Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

