Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

