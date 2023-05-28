Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.