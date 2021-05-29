Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy and windy during the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 65F. Winds…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Grand…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…