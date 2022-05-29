Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …