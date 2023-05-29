Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…