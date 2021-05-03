Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
