Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.