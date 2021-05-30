 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

