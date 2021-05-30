Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Grand…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in th…