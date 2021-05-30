Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.